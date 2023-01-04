Spencer McCollum was last seen on Dec. 20. (Broomfield Police Department)

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police need help to locate a missing man that was last seen three weeks ago on Dec. 20.

According to the Broomfield Police Department, 27-year-old Spencer McCollum was reported missing on Dec. 20, 2022.

BPD said his last known activity before the holiday season was spending time with unidentified friends in the Denver area.

While McCollum remains missing, his vehicle was discovered in late December near Brandywine Park in Broomfield, according to police.

McCollum is described as:

6 feet, 1 inch tall

Weighs 190 lbs.

Has blonde hair and blue eyes

If you have information on McCollum’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective Marshall at 720-887-5268.