DENVER (KDVR) –A Broomfield man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison as a result of a trafficking minor boys for sexual purposes.

Steven Allen Contee was found guilty of luring homeless juvenile boys into sexual servitude. He would offer them work at his construction company, then offer drugs to make them manageable for commercial sex purposes.

He pled guilty to the charges last October in Adams County District Court.

A victim said drugs were easier than facing the violence Contee would use if any of the boys resisted.

“I remember one time when he couldn’t control me he dragged me to a field and held a gun to my head, so it became easier to just do what he said,” the victim said. “Ideally, I would like three life sentences for the three lives he messed up. I know this isn’t possible, but he deserves it.”

During sentencing the judge in the case, Judge Robert W. Kiesnowski, Jr. described Contee as intelligent and articulate, but sociopathic. He said the sentence is meant to send a message.

“The only thing I can do is make you pay with years of your life and it still won’t fill the holes for these victims,” Kiesnowski said. “The public needs to know if someone is going to do this, there will be severe consequences.”

