BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – Thanks to the patience of the Broomfield police animal services unit, four little kittens are now safe and sound.

The kittens were discovered hiding in sewer pipes. It took officers over four hours to lure three of the kittens out. The hold out kitten was rescued the next day.



Kittens trapped in sewer (Credit: BPD)

All of the kittens were taken to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.

Kittens at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley (Credit: BPD)

