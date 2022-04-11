BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A jury found a man guilty of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl as she walked home from school.

Shane Hammond, 29, was convicted of second-degree kidnapping on Friday after a five-day trial, according to a news release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The girl was walking home from Westlake Middle School in Broomfield on Aug. 19, 2019. Hammond was waiting outside of his truck and pushed the girl inside of it as she walked by, according to the DA’s Office. Although he tried to drive away, the girl escaped and ran home, yelling for her mother as she tried to get away.

Investigators spent months investigating, including through surveillance video captured in the area. Hammond was identified and arrested in March 2020.

Hammond is being held without bond and is set for sentencing on June 3.