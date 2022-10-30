BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – A disturbance during a house party escalated to a shooting that left one person hospitalized early Sunday morning and now police are trying to find those responsible.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Broomfield Police responded to a report of a shooting that broke out at a home near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found one man who needed to be taken to the hospital due to serious injuries. They also confirmed that this shooting took place at a party. He remains in serious condition.

No arrests have been made at this point, but detectives with the Broomfield Police Department would like to speak with witnesses who attended the party.

If you are a witness or have information that could assist investigators, please call the BPD’s non-emergency number at 303-438-6400.

FOX31 will provide updates as they are made public.