Broomfield girl survives rare cancer, family shares reason to donate during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and a Broomfield family has a success story to share.

Kayden Melton was diagnosed with a rare, and very aggressive rhabdoid tumor in her bladder when she was just 1 year old.

“There’s nothing that can prepare you to hear that kind of information,” said Kayden’s father Travis. “I just couldn’t stand, I just kind of hit the floor.”

But Kayden’s team at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora pulled together.

Dr. Nicholas Cost removed the tumor and part of Kayden’s bladder with minimal side effects. His wife, Dr. Carrye Cost, a pediatric oncologist, put together a treatment plan of chemotherapy and radiation.

Kayden’s treatments were a success.

“I think that Kayden has exceeded tenfold any of the expectations we had for her,” Dr. Nick Cost said.

Kayden is now 3, and her mother says she’s enjoying preschool just like all the other kids.

“She’s living a totally normal life and she is thriving in every way,” Melinda Melton said.

Her family says Kayden’s level of care was made possible by recent research.

“There was an 18-year study that had come to fruition while we were in treatment that actually changed the course of our treatment, and this stuff has continue to happen,” Travis said.

According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, only 4% of government funding for medical research is allotted for childhood cancer.

The Meltons hope to inspire support.

“As we do these studies, people’s suffering is minimized,” Travis said.

There are currently 400 clinical trials underway at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

For more information or to donate, visit the hospital’s website.