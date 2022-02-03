Broomfield former chief of police dies unexpectedly

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Broomfield community is mourning the sudden death of former Chief of Police Tom Deland.

Deland passed away on Tuesday.

“Our hearts are broken at the police department and across the city and county today as we work to process this loss,” said current Chief of Police Enea Hempelmann. “Chief Deland’s leadership impacted me personally, and so many of us, and his legacy will remain deeply rooted in our department for years to come.”

Deland was a member of the Broomfield Police Department for 37 years, 23 of which he was the acting chief of police. He is survived by his wife Linda, his son, Joey and his daughter Michelle.

Deland’s full obituary and funeral service information is expected to be released at a later time.