Broomfield flower shop brightens retirement communities with free arrangements

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Broomfield business woman decided to fight the depression of the lockdowns one arrangement at a time. All the profits from her flower business go to providing flowers to folks in retirement communities.

The founder and owner of the all-women owned business, Blinds Couture, wanted to brighten up the mood of folks in retirement communities, so she created another business to do just that.

Jessica Work is a passionate person. A successful business woman who most certainly loves being around people.

When the pandemic hit, then the restrictions, then the lockdowns, they all started to wear on her. “Well, the first three months I was treading water. I was really depressed,” Work said.

As bad as she felt, she thought ‘how are the folks in retirement communities getting along?’ “There are so many people out there who have it so much worse, there are people who are lonely and isolated,” Work said.

Then the idea grew like a hydrangea, her favorite flower, and the name of the street she grew up on in San Jose. “I decided to do something I love and just go and donate flowers to bring them joy,” Work said.

Work took a floral class, watched videos, and now runs Hydrangea Lane right out of her garage.

Here’s the part just as beautiful as her flowers, with every penny she makes at Hydrangea Lane, she brightens up someone else’s day at a retirement community with a free flower arrangement.

“Instant smiles and a lot of questions like ‘who are these from?’ And then I say ‘well they’re just from me,’” Work said.

Work says Hydrangea Lane is a passion project, to give a little sunshine for those living in the dark. And in the process has done her world a little good, too.

“I think what it’s done for me is it’s made me pause and just enjoy the moment of life I am in right now,” Work said. And that’s a pretty good moment.