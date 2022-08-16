BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — More than 3 inches of rain fell in Broomfield Tuesday morning causing a mess of flooding at local parks and parking lots.

“I’ve never seen this before where it floods outside the lake, I’ve never seen this,” Vanessa Taylor, who lives in Broomfield said.

But some homes in the area also fell victim to the flooding. One couple, Neil Allaire and Lois Vanderkooi, who have lived in their home for 20 years, woke up to a water-soaked basement.

“I felt it on my feet and saw the water was pouring in through this window right here,” Vanderkooi said.

Vanderkooi said she quickly called to Allaire and they rushed to pick up and move all the valuable items upstairs before starting to mop and clean up the water.

“We measured 2 inches in the buckets out back,” Vanderkooi said.

Allaire said he was able to place a sump pump in the window well. But now they are making plans to redesign their home outside so the water flows out to the street not into their basement.

“Kinda heartwarming as well as a mess,” Vanderkooi said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 caught up with a restoration company who told us they have been slammed with phone calls during all the recent rain and flooding.

“The most we’ve seen in this rainstorm is 4 or 5 feet of water in someone’s home. Once water finds the point of least resistance it will channel in there every time that it rains,” Danny Ortiz, the owner of Project X Restoration said.

Ortiz said they’ve been receiving calls every 15 minutes from people dealing with issues. He said it’s important to get all water that gets into your home removed as soon as possible. He said with 72 hours mold can start to grow.