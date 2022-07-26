BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — The City and County of Broomfield will learn Aug. 9 the fate of a proposed ordinance requiring all new builds to have electric vehicle charging capabilities.

“This is for new builds, not in existing buildings, not on existing housing. It’s for anything new. We are asking developers to set aside a certain number of space for EV chargers or the electrical ports for those things,” said James Marsh-Holschen, Broomfield City Council member for Ward One.

Marsh-Holschen said the cost to add the charging outlets would be on the builders, developers or people buying the home.

“New single-family homes, they don’t need to put in chargers, just the 200-volt outlets the chargers require,“ Marsh-Holschen said.

He told FOX31 and Channel 2 that this ordinance wouldn’t apply to any building that has already been approved by the city or is currently being built. If passed, anything built after Oct. 1 would have to follow the ordinance.

“I expect the vote to be unanimous, if not close,” Marsh-Holschen said.

Minimum electric vehicle parking spaces for non-residential development under a proposed ordinance set for a final vote on Aug. 9, 2022. (Credit: Broomfield City Council)

But not everyone in the city is happy about the proposed ordinance. Karl Honegger, who’s lived in Broomfield since 2014, said the ordinance isn’t feasible for everyday families.

“I think it’s out of touch with Broomfield and out of touch with what families are dealing with right now,” Honegger said.

Honegger said the ordinance would make buying a home even more expensive than the already inflated costs the state is seeing.

“This doesn’t benefit affordability. This tries to meet a small vocal minority in Broomfield,” Honegger said.

The second hearing and expected vote for this ordinance is on Aug. 9. That reading will be open for public comment and held at the City and Council Building at One DesCombes Drive Broomfield, CO 80020.

To read the entire proposed ordinance click here.