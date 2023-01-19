BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broomfield police are looking for help to identify whoever is responsible for damaging Commons Park over the weekend.

The damages affect how the park will be used for at least 4-6 months while repairs are underway. The damages happened in one of the sports fields after a vehicle went drifting through it.

Residents like Tayna Ladman, who walks her dog in the park every day, are frustrated.

“It’s a shame. It’s a beautiful park. A lot of people come here to walk their dogs and play games here of all sorts,” Ladman said.

The damages happened in the red fields area of the park, affecting, Ladman said, youth sports like soccer and lacrosse and even some adult sports groups.

Damage to Commons Park (Credit: Broomfield Police Department) Damage to Commons Park (Credit: Broomfield Police Department) Damage to Commons Park (Credit: Broomfield Police Department)

“They work really hard to keep these fields nice, and they do, they’re very nice. I mean what is the purpose? Why would they do that?” Ladman said.

Whoever is responsible cost the city $26,000.

“You know, taxpayers’ money pays for the parks. It’s a shame someone is destroying that. It’s a waste of our money,” Ladman said.

A representative from the City of Broomfield sent a statement about the crime.

“We are disheartened that this individual, or individual(s), chose to vandalize an asset that is so heavily used by residents of Broomfield. We hope that anyone who has information on the individual or individual(s) who vandalized this park to please reach out to the Broomfield Police Department,” the statement reads.