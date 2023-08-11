DENVER (KDVR) — Broomfield police are warning residents to secure belongings and make sure their doors are locked after a series of burglaries have been reported this week.

The trespasses and burglaries occurred in the area of Spruce Meadows near 152nd Avenue and Zuni Street, police said. The suspects are believed to be the same four-person crew that allegedly attempted break-ins and stole two cars from Cherry Hills Village last week.

The Broomfield Police Department said in a statement that at least one of the suspects was seen carrying a handgun.

Investigators believe suspects involved in a series of Broomfield burglaries are the same suspects in Cherry Hills Village burglaries. (Photo credit: Broomfield Police Department) Suspect caught on surveillance in Broomfield burglaries (Photo credit: Broomfield Police Department) Alleged suspects in Broomfield and Cherry Hills Village burglaries (Photo credit: Broomfield Police Department)

The department said to remove valuables from cars, make sure they’re locked and don’t leave garage door openers inside vehicles. Police said to add these things to your routine as well:

Take keys out of vehicles

Set alarms

Lock windows

Make sure exterior lights are working properly

Make sure exterior surveillance cameras are working properly

Check on your neighbors to make sure their garage doors are closed

Police said patrols have been increased in the area but residents should call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious.