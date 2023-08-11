DENVER (KDVR) — Broomfield police are warning residents to secure belongings and make sure their doors are locked after a series of burglaries have been reported this week.
The trespasses and burglaries occurred in the area of Spruce Meadows near 152nd Avenue and Zuni Street, police said. The suspects are believed to be the same four-person crew that allegedly attempted break-ins and stole two cars from Cherry Hills Village last week.
The Broomfield Police Department said in a statement that at least one of the suspects was seen carrying a handgun.
The department said to remove valuables from cars, make sure they’re locked and don’t leave garage door openers inside vehicles. Police said to add these things to your routine as well:
- Take keys out of vehicles
- Set alarms
- Lock windows
- Make sure exterior lights are working properly
- Make sure exterior surveillance cameras are working properly
- Check on your neighbors to make sure their garage doors are closed
Police said patrols have been increased in the area but residents should call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious.