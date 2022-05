ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on Thursday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Office confirmed he was arrested around noon for second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, the ACSO tweeted. The charge is a misdemeanor and he’s on a no bond hold.

Our partners at KOA Radio said the Broncos are aware of the situation but have no comment at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.