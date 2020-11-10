Broncos throw touchdowns for inspiring teachers

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A program to recognize Colorado teachers is accepting nominations, the Denver Broncos and Delta Dental of Colorado announced on Monday.

Nominations for Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and educators should be submitted to Touchdown for Teachers. Each semester 10 new honorees will be chosen.

The criteria for honorees:

Amount of involvement in the school and community (volunteering, coaching, after school programs,)

Degree of positive impact on the school and community

Demonstrated a strong commitment to education in the school and community

Has made extraordinary efforts to educate, inspire and encourage their students

Nominations for the Fall 2020 Semester are due on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at midnight.

A commemorative award, a certificate of recognition and Touchdowns for Teachers Swag Bag will be given to honorees.