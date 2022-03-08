DENVER (KDVR) — As part of a region-wide effort to get more guns off the street and reduce crime, the Denver Broncos are partnering with two of Colorado’s largest cities and RAWtools to host multiple gun buyback events across the metro.

The buyback is to prevent unwanted guns from getting stolen and eventually ending up in the wrong hands. Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson was joined by Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas, Broncos Executive Director of Community Development Allie Engelken and RAWtools Founder Mike Martin for a news conference announcing the events Tuesday.

Members from Aurora and Denver Youth Violence Prevention and representatives from Aurora and Denver City Councils were also in attendance.

The first event will be held at the Mile High Monument, Lot J, at Empower Field on March 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each buyback event will follow a drive-thru model, and participants must have guns stored in the trunk or a back seat to be removed and disabled safely by volunteers. The guns will then be turned into gardening tools on site.

