(Credit: UC Health) Bronco players on Tuesday visited several UCHealth cancer patients for their “Fight Like a Bronco” campaign.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos engaged Tuesday with a group of people in a different kind of showdown.

Several Broncos players including linebacker Bradley Chubb, running back Devine Ozigbo, free safety Anthony Harris and inside linebacker Jonas Griffith visited cancer patients at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital as part of the team’s “Fight Like a Bronco” campaign.

They visited the gastrointestinal surgical oncology clinic and the blood disorders clinic where patients battle various types of cancer.

“People don’t come to the hospital because they’re having a good day. Sometimes, something is going on and they may not have the confidence to know that they can fight it. So, I just want to show up and let them know we’re here supporting them,” said Chubb.

Chubb lost his grandfather to lung cancer and he says it’s always great to put a smile on someone’s face who is going through a hard time.

The Denver Broncos will honor more UCHealth cancer warriors during halftime at the Oct. 6 game, deemed the “Fight Like a Bronco” game at Empower Field at Mile High.

More photos of the Broncos’ visit are available on Twitter at @UCHealthMedia.