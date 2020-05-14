Broncos kicker Brandon McManus donates meals to health care workers

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus helped deliver free meals to staff at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on Wednesday.

“I think it’s pretty amazing that a Super Bowl champion like Brandon McManus would come on site and hand me a lunch, just to say thank you,” said Desirea Ulibarri, inpatient orthopedics nurse manager.

McManus says he very much appreciates what the men and women in the health industry are doing.

“The support they show me on Sundays — I want to do the same thing for them,” McManus said. “They are battling to keep people alive and in troubled times that we are in right now, so I wanted to lift their spirits up a little bit because they continue to lift everyone’s spirits here in the hospital.”

McManus brought food from high-end Denver restaurants Cholon (in LoDo) and Potager (in Capitol Hill).

“Just some of the best restaurants here in Denver,” said McManus.