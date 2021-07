DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos organization is shooting its season “Hype Video” Sunday and season ticket holders were invited to join.

Broncos media sources tell FOX31 and Channel 2 that 550 season ticket holders RSVP’d to be extras in the hype video that will play at every game at Empower Field at Mile High. Fans will be able to get a behind-the-scenes access.

Check back in this post for coverage of the event.