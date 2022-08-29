ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Nearly everything about the Broncos organization is new ahead of the team’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks: new owners, new general manager, new coach, new quarterback and a new team president.

Tuesday, the team is introducing newly-appointed team president Damani Leech. Team owner and CEO Greg Penner announced Leech’s role in mid-August. Leech spent the last three seasons as chief operating officer of NFL International.

Leech will participate in business operations dealing with Empower Field at Mile High and the UCHealth Training Center. He has big shoes to fill, as former team President and CEO Joe Ellis announced he would step aside from his role, serving as an advisor to the team after 27 years in the organization.

Leech has been working in executive roles with the NFL since 2015 and focused mainly on business development and growing the game internationally. Previous to that, he spent 17 years in various roles with the NCAA.

Leech will be introduced by the team at noon Monday. You can watch the introductory press conference live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.