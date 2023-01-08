DENVER (KDVR) – Sunday afternoon’s game at Empower Field at Mile High had several shades of blue for both the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers. But some fans blended with red to show support for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.

“I really teared up – it really hit home. My kids play football, I have played football,” Broncos fan Enrique Estrada said.

Estrada, like many others, showed support for Hamlin. He wore Russel Wilson’s number three jersey, but covered the last name Wilson with Hamlin. The jersey number three is one Hamlin has worn since playing in the league.

It wasn’t just Broncos fans showing support. Chargers fans coming from Los Angeles also brought signs sending their well wishes to Hamlin. The Ackley family being one of them.

“It showed the world that we can all come together,” father of the Ackley family said.

Another person who made a sign for Hamlin was long time Broncos fan Rick Martinez.

“I thought I would make a little sign to show support for all the football players and everything they go through,” Martinez said “it changed my whole perspective on how I saw football.”

The Broncos organization, along with players, is also showing support for Hamlin. Prior to the game, the 3 in the 30 yard line was outlined in Buffalo Bills colors.

“That guy’s life was at stake that very moment and it was sad to see that happen,” Martinez said. Several players, including Quarter Back Russel Wilson wore “Love for Damar” shirts prior to kickoff.

“I hope he comes back and plays if that’s something he wants to do if not it may have changed his perspective,” Martinez said.