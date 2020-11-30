Broncos fans frustrated NFL pushed game forward, despite unprecedented QB ineligibility

DENVER (KDVR) — Despite the odds stacked against their team, Broncos fans showed up at restaurants and bars in Denver, to sit on patios in the cold, glued to television coverage of an unprecedented game.

After Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were deemed ineligible to play due to league COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton was named called up to play under center.

“Words can’t even describe how upset I am right now,” said fan Jon Eric. “That kind of sucks you know. As a Broncos fan, we got four quarterbacks and all four of them are out so it’s kind of a bad look on the NFL.”

The Broncos offense sputtered without a true passer in the pocket, falling to the red-hot New Orleans Saints 31-3. Hinton completed one pass and threw two interceptions.

“They’re playing with house money,” said fan Eric Brookover. “Doesn’t matter if they win or lose. You can’t win with someone who has never played quarterback in the NFL before.”

Despite understanding the outcome may have been inevitable with no real quarterback calling the shots offensively, there is a feeling among fans, and players, that the Broncos were not treated fairly by the league.

“You can’t favor one team and not favor the other team because COVID is COVID,” Eric said. “Oh because the Ravens have COVID we’re gonna push their game back because they have Lamar Jackson, but because we don’t have Peyton Manning no more, we don’t get that luxury.”

The Broncos face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road next Sunday night. Barring any setbacks, they should have a full roster of quarterbacks this time around.