Broncos fan battling cancer gifted memorable game experience at Empower Field

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Channel 2 brought you the story two weeks ago of a Broncos fan diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. His son, Jesse Blake reached out to the Problem Solvers asking for advice on who to connect with for Broncos tickets to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.

“I have about six months to live. So it’s hard when they put a date on it. It’s like I have an expiration date now. It’s strange,” Jim Blake, who is battling cancer said.

Blake said one of the things on his bucket list was to go to a Broncos game with his son. Following their original interview with the Problem Solvers, Jesse said multiple people reached out to them offering tickets for Sunday’s game. He said they ended up getting the full treatment from friends or people from Jim’s past.

Blake’s son said Hercules Industries HVAC Supply House gave them the two tickets and raised $700 for them to spend at the game. While Blake worked he purchased HVAC supplies at Hercules for over 15 years.

“They gave us money for souvenirs and refreshments. I can’t drink any beer though,” Jim said.

On top of the tickets and cash, Blake’s former employer at Four Seasons Heating and Cooling paid for limousine service for them to and from Empower Field. Jesse said they used $100 of the cash raised to tip the driver.

“It’s everything. I’m not going to have my dad around much longer,” Jesse said.

Some of the highlights from the game were watching Steve Atwater and Mike Shanahan in the Ring of Fame ceremony.

“I wanted to see a Broncos game with my son, we haven’t done that since he was 10 years old,” Blake said.

But Blake said he and his family are staying positive. He started chemotherapy about a month ago and now goes three times a month. Most of the time he’s tired following chemo but he hopes it’s working to beat the cancer.

“You have to have a positive attitude. You can’t let this stuff crumple, you have to stay positive,” Blake said.

Blake said another thing on his bucket list is to skydive. Prior to his cancer diagnosis, he was going to skydive then chickened out.

With chemo, strong prayers and the fight to beat cancer, the father and son expect Blake to be around next football season, hopefully this time the Broncos getting the win versus the Raiders.

“We will get through this. We will, Broncos for life that’s right,” Blake said.