DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies pulled over an SUV for a traffic stop and discovered illegal drugs and stolen goods, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The SUV was pulled over for having a taillight out on Wednesday night, which deputies learned was stolen after the stop, the sheriff’s office said.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized 200 fentanyl pills along with meth and stolen goods in a traffic stop (Photo credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) A stolen SUV was impounded as evidence after a traffic stop and drugs and stolen goods were found inside (Photo credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

After searching the vehicle, deputies found 200 fentanyl pills, meth, stolen credit cards, stolen IDs and stolen merchandise, DCSO said.

The stolen cards, IDs and goods were from around the Denver metro area.

The driver of the stolen SUV was taken into custody and the car was impounded as evidence.