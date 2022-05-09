DENVER (KDVR) — An Ohio man was killed and his wife wounded in the shooting at a rental car business on Broadway.

Pat Huhn and his wife Shannon were visiting from Ohio, TriHealth and Elder High School Principal Kurt Ruffing have confirmed.

Pat was a 1985 Elder grad. His two sons went to Elder as well and were involved in the marching band.

“Pat and Shannon would do anything for anybody, such nice people,” Ruffing said. “Your heart just sinks. How can something like this happen? How can another human being do this to someone? You think about Shannon and their sons, Brian and Ben, what they are going through as well as all their friends and family.”​​​

Pat Huhn worked at TriHealth. Mark Clement, TriHealth’s president and CEO, shared the following statement:

“TriHealth was devastated to learn last week about the tragic shooting in Denver in which Pat Huhn was killed and his wife severely injured. Pat was a highly respected and well-liked member of our pharmacy team at Group Health – Western Hills. TriHealth is making counseling and support services available to all team members through our Employee Assistance Program (EAP) as well as Chaplains in our Pastoral Care Department. In addition, our TriHealth Lifting Caregivers (TLC) program – which is a peer-to-peer support program – is reaching out to impacted team members. All of us at TriHealth are praying for Pat’s wife, Shannon, and their family.”

Derron Harris, 30, is being investigated for first-degree murder in the shooting.