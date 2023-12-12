DENVER (KDVR) — Denver drivers will need to plan alternate routes this weekend, as parts of Broadway will be fully closed.

From Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon, crews will be working on an improvement project in the area of Broadway and Interstate 25.

Due to this project, Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will fully close both north and southbound lanes of Broadway between Exposition and Mississippi Avenue. The road cuts between the Baker and Washington Park West neighborhoods.

The project will also close the southbound I-25 ramp to Broadway.

From Dec. 15-16. north and southbound Broadway will be closed from Ohio Avenue to Kentucky Avenue.

Drivers who need to get around the closure this weekend and get to I-25 will be rerouted to either Alameda Avenue, Mississippi Avenue, Santa Fe Drive/Kalamath Street and University Boulevard.

Map of the local access detour around the Broadway closure on Dec. 15-16.

This closure is in place so crews can set girders for a new bridge that will go over Broadway and eventually serve as a new on-ramp to southbound I-25.

According to DOTI, the project plans to improve travel and safety on this stretch of road by:

Replacing the existing, at-grade southbound on-ramp to I-25 from Broadway with an elevated ramp

Building a new stretch of Bannock Street south of Exposition, creating a new entrance to the RTD Park-n-Ride from the north side

Reconstructing local streets including Lincoln, Broadway, Kentucky and Ohio to improve traffic flow, while maintaining the south side entrance to the RTD Park-n-Ride at Kentucky Avenue

Extending the bikeway currently being constructed on Broadway to complete access to the station by bike, and expand multi-use pathways along Lincoln, Broadway, Kentucky and Ohio for walking and biking

According to DOTI, the I-25 and Broadway RTD station is the second busiest spot in the RTD system. It connects riders from downtown Denver to Englewood.