Broadway was closed at Colfax Avenue while police investigated a report of shots fired on Oct. 11, 2022 (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Broadway was closed at Colfax Avenue during rush hour Tuesday evening while police investigated a report of gunshots.

Few details were immediately available. The Denver Police Department tweeted about the investigation at 5:22 p.m. The department said at 6:18 p.m. that there was not an “active threat” in the area.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw a significant police presence and police tape surrounding the bus stop next to the RTD bus depot at that intersection.

Broadway was closed from 17th to Colfax and bus service was suspended at Civic Center Station, according to RTD. RTD said just before 7:30 p.m. that the bus station closure was lifted.

FOX31 is working to learn more about what happened and will update this story as more information is received.