Broadmoor’s Seven falls to reopen in April

Seven Falls at the Broadmoor Hotel (Courtesy: The Broadmoor)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Broadmoor is planning to reopen their famous Seven Falls to the public on Friday, April 2. The announcement follows a two-year-long hiatus, due to severe flood damage.

This comes after several Colorado nature locations have announced their reopening after the 2020 wildfires, including Hanging Lake and Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Broadmoor’s Seven Falls has long been a beloved tourist attraction in Colorado Springs, welcoming guests from all over the country. Visitors can enjoy a range of activities from hiking the falls, to zip line tours in the South Cheyenne Canyon.

Beginning on April 2, the park will be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Restaurant 1858 will remain closed, however. Masks will be required on the shuttles and inside the shops and indoor facilities.

Admission to Seven Falls starts at $16.50 for adults, $10.50 for children and $13.50 for military and seniors. For more information, visit www.broadmoor.com.