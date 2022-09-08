DENVER (KDVR) — Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-ruling monarch, leaves behind a legacy and a throne to be filled by her son, now King Charles III.

FOX31 spoke with British expatriates in Colorado who say the queen had a deep and lasting impression on their lives.

Lindsey Grogan moved to Colorado from England nearly 40 years ago but said news of Elizabeth’s death took her back to 1977 and childhood memories of celebrating the queen’s Jubilee.

“I don’t know if you have to be British to understand it but for us, it really hits home that she’s gone,” Grogan said.

During her 70-year reign, the queen saw the impact of war and enormous social change. Her death signals an end to an era and the beginning of a new chapter.

“Her work is done here and we have to, we all just have to move with the times,” Grogan said.

Queen ‘like a grandmother’ to some, but others will reflect on her legacy

Former BBC host Sylvia Lambe moved to Denver in 2017. She told FOX31 she has fond memories of a childhood filled with excitement about royal traditions and events.

“I’ve celebrated every single Jubilee, silver, gold and platinum,” she said.

She grew up with a special vision of the queen.

“She’s someone who’s been a constant in my life, like a grandmother,” Lambe said.

She added that many in countries with a historic link to the monarchy will mourn, while others will reflect.

“The reality is that a lot of (the monarchy’s) wealth was made through the empire and having these colonies,” Lambe said.

As for the next chapter, predictions are already being made.

“I hope that Prince Charles is accepted for who he is, or King Charles now, and I hope that people will give him the benefit of the doubt,” Grogan said.

Lambe said many will be watching to monitor the prominence of politics during his reign.

“Once Prince Charles moves into his role as King Charles, I think people are hoping he keeps a lid on his political views and he is bi-partisan and he is going to be above any kind of politics, just like his mother,” Lambe said.

