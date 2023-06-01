BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Brighton teacher experienced an incredible case of lost and found when she went back to her alma mater.

Melissa Brassington showed up at Brighton High School nearly 22 years after her graduation to train as a substitute teacher. What she found surprised her.

“I was like, ‘Where did you get this jacket?'” she said before being told “‘It’s been on display for quite a while here.'”

The cherry red letterman jacket is decorated with all sorts of honors, from cross country and track to a gold class of 2000 pin.

Brassington said the jacket went missing after she was deployed with the National Guard following 9/11. She said she put her stuff in storage.

“My yearbook, my jacket, my pictures, clothes, everything, really. I just assumed I’d never see it again,” she said.

According to Brighton school historian Melvin Bacon, Brassington’s letterman jacket was put on display at the Brighton High School museum after being donated a few years ago by a person who found the jacket at a thrift store.

“I had no idea about it other than it is a cool jacket from 2000,” Bacon said.

After finally being reunited with her well-earned jacket, Brassington wanted it back.

“At first I was like, ‘It’s mine, I want it back,'” Brassington said. However, she had a change of heart.

“I feel like it’s better served here,” she said. Now, she hopes it inspires those who see it.

For Brassington, her time at Brighton High School and her beloved letterman jacket have both come full circle.