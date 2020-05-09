Brighton sisters in serious condition following crash on I-76

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Brighton girls are recovering in the hospital after being involved in a serious crash.

Sisters Alexis, 13, and Hazelynn, 9, were riding with their father Richard Aitken when they were involved in the crash on May 2. It occurred on Interstate 76 near East 96th Avenue.

Richard has been released from the hospital.

The girls remain at Denver Health Medical Center with serious injuries. They are in the pediatric intensive care unit.

The family credits good Samaritans with pulling the trio from their vehicle, until first responders could arrive.

“I want to highlight the people who were on-scene, that helped my family,” says Alyssa Fryer, a relative.

Colorado State Patrol continues its investigation into the accident.

A GoFundMe account has been established for the family.