Brighton Police to start delivering prescriptions to 65+ residents

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Brighton Police officers will begin delivering prescriptions to residents over the age of 65 in an effort to help the community’s vulnerable population stay home.

Brighton Police will deliver prescriptions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Brighton residents over the age of 65 must take the following steps to coordinate a police prescription pick up:

Contact pharmacy and order prescription.

Prepay prescription online or over the phone.

Alert pharmacy that Brighton Police will pick up prescription.

Contact Brighton Police at 303-655-2300 to schedule the prescription pick up.

Callers will be asked to provide their name, address, phone number, date of birth and pharmacy name.

Residents requesting a prescription delivery must present valid identification at time of delivery.

Officers will wear personal protection equipment and stay six feet back when dropping off prescription.