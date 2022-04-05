BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A 20-year-old woman was possibly kidnapped by her estranged boyfriend Tuesday morning and police are asking the public for help finding her.

Rylee Heinz was last seen with 21-year-old Orlando Romero near Platte Valley Medical Center at about 6:05 a.m. Both were last seen in a 2008 dark gray Dodge Charger with no plates.

Heinz is described as a 5-foot-9-inch tall white female weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, blue pants, and white sandals.

Romero is described as a 6-foot tall Hispanic male weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Air Jordan T-shirt, black pants, and gray and white shoes.

Do not approach them if you see them and immediately call 911. Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is asked to call the Brighton Police Department Tipline at 303-655-8740 or email the Investigations Team at tips@brightonco.gov.