Brighton police looking for driver of truck involved in crash that killed motorcyclist

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find the driver of a pickup truck that was involved in a fatal crash last weekend.

According to BPD, the crash occurred on the Bridge Street off-ramp of southbound Highway 85 just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

A witness told police a furniture cushion fell out of the bed of the truck onto the off-ramp in front of a red Honda motorcycle. That reportedly caused the motorcyclist to crash while trying to avoid the cushion. The motorcyclist did not survive.

“The truck does not appear to have made contact with the motorcycle at any point, and the driver may have been unaware of their involvement in the crash when they left the scene,” BPD said in a press release issued Friday afternoon.

Anyone who has information about the truck, its owner or the person driving the vehicle at the time is asked to contact BPD Det. Garcia at: 303-655-2382. Garcia can also be reached via email at: amgarcia@brightonco.gov.