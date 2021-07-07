Brighton police looking for attempted murder suspect

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department is searching for an attempted homicide suspect.
Brighton police have identified 31-year-old Steven Hendricks as the suspect in this case.
Hendricks is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Brighton Police Tip Line at (303) 655-8740. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.