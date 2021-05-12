Brighton police issue ‘shelter in place’ as they look for shooting suspect

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A “shelter in place” was issued for residents in a Brighton community as police search for a shooting suspect in the area.

The Brighton Police Department said Wednesday night a shooting occurred around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of North 5th Avenue. Police received reports saying an adult male was injured with minor injuries, and the male victim left the scene prior to police arrival.

The shelter in place order was issued for residents of the Brentwood Townhomes located in the 2100 block of Bridge Street.

Police have not confirmed whether the suspect was apprehended.

POLICE ACTIVITY



A “Shelter in Place” has been issued for the residents of the Brentwood Townhomes located in the 2100 block of Bridge St as police follow up on locating a shooting suspect in the area. pic.twitter.com/S7Em2YXHWu — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) May 13, 2021

