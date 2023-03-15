BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — One person has been shot and the Brighton Police Department has put several schools on secure status and Prairie View High School is on lockdown, the department said.

Police responded near South 9th Avenue and Bush Street after receiving reports of shots fired just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Brighton Police tweeted that there is “possible student involvement.”

“The following schools have been placed on SECURE in connection to police response to a shooting in Brighton this afternoon: Brighton High, Vikan Middle, Prairie View High and Middle, South, Southeast Elementary schools, I&O, Bright Beginnings,” a tweet from 27J schools said.

Minutes later, the district tweeted: “A Lockdown was initiated at Prairie View High School in connection to the previous Secure.”

Additional schools have been placed on secure, 27J said: “We have placed multiple, additional schools on Secure out an abundance of caution. Schools that have been placed on Secure now include Northeast Elementary, Overland Trail, Thimmig Elementary, and Henderson Elementary schools.”

One person was injured in the shooting and taken to urgent care, police said.

Police said possible suspects are in custody near East 120th Avenue and Salem Street, which is the address for Prairie View High School.

Brighton City Council member says students planned fight

According to Brighton City Council member Matt Johnston, at least one student from Brighton Heritage Academy planned a fight with at least one student from Prairie View High School and met at the location of the shooting on South 9th Avenue and Bush Street. Johnston also said the Prairie View student returned to the school campus after the shooting.

This is a breaking story and FOX31’s Andrea Henderson is heading to the scene. Updates will be posted as soon as they are received.