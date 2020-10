BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A Brighton man was arrested and charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty and Tampering with Evidence on Oct. 9, according to Brighton Police.

The Ramiro Ramirez, 31, is accused of killing his dog, a German Sheppard, at the family home in Brighton.

Police are asking for help in finding the dog’s body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brighton Police Department Tip Line at (303)

655-8740.