Brighton keeps fireworks launch site a secret to ensure social distancing

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Most major cities in Colorado have canceled firework displays this Independence Day weekend, as officials look to avoid large gatherings in the midst of a pandemic.

But officials in Brighton have found a unique way around that problem; keeping the launch site a secret.

For the past six weeks, city staff has been securing, and prepping, a plot of land on the east side of town.

Saturday night at dusk, the community will find out where that is, with a show officials say will be visible across town.

“Keeping that a secret has been a challenge,” jokes Brighton Events Manager Gary Montoya.

City staff made the decision this spring to use a hidden location, worried about large crowds.

Brighton typically holds its fireworks celebration at Carmichael Park next to City Hall, an event that routinely draws around 4,000 people.

“We’re very concerned about social distancing and gathering,” says Montoya. “So we want to make sure that we’re keeping the community safe as well.”

They’re asking people to park near the Brighton Sports Complex, the Adams County Justice Center, or at Prairie Center Shopping Center. Montoya says if you look towards the water tower, you won’t miss the show.

“We did search the community for a great location where everybody will have an opportunity to see the show,” he says. “Look towards the water tower, you’ll be able to see them from there.”

With displays canceled in Denver and surrounding cities, Montoya expects thousands of additional visitors this year.

“We welcome them wholeheartedly,” says Montoya. “We’re excited about it.”

The show is scheduled to start between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., pending weather.