Brighton HS homecoming dance called off due to possible threat

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton High School homecoming dance has been postponed due to a potential threat, BHS principal Shelly Genereux posted on the school’s Facebook page.

“Today, we have received some information regarding a potential threat to the safety and security of our students at the Homecoming Dance tonight,” the post read. “We are currently working with Brighton Police Department on this situation.”

The post said the school cannot confirm nor deny the credibility of the threat, but is erring on the side of caution for the safety of its students.

“This threat will temporarily delay our homecoming plans, but it will not stop our students from a homecoming dance that they deserve,” Genereux said in the post.