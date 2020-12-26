Brighton house fire sends 7 people to hospital

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Seven people were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation after vacating a house that was on fire in the 1300 block of Strong Street on Saturday, according to Brighton Fire.

Officials report the residents were out of the house when crews arrived. Heavy flames were blazing in the basement and first floor.

Five ambulances were on scene treating and transporting victims from the fire. South Adams County Fire Department assisted, as well as Northglenn ambulance.

The fire was under control by 3:32 p.m. and the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as received.