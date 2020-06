BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Brighton fire rescued a goat stuck in an irrigation pipe on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from Brighton Fire Rescue, Engine 55 responded to a call that a goat was stuck 12 feet down an irrigation pipe.

BFR said firefighters tried to fish the goat out but were unsuccessful. Firefighters proceeded to dig up the pipe, disconnect it, lift it with a skid steer, and then slide the goat out of the pipe.

BFR said the goat was healthy and happy to be out.