Brighton farm braces, prepares for snow storm

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Petrocco family has seen many storms come and go in the farming business since 1916, but is still concerned about Tuesday’s snowy forecast.

Joe Petrocco has been farming here since he was a young boy. “I grew up on these roads,” said Petrocco.

Petrocco Farms has experienced many storms, like the one forecast for Tuesday. “Not looking forward to it,” said Petrocco.

They are in standby mode; antsy and ready to go. “It’s aggravating. We are just so ready to get it and go for it,” said Petrocco.

Moisture with the cold is good. It actually protects the plants. Too much moisture is not a good thing.

“It will push back harvest four or five days so instead of early June, we are looking at mid-June,” said Petrocco.

If there is frost tomorrow, that could cause the young onions to flower which is not a good thing.

“We will lose probably about 20% of these onions to that flower,” said Petrocco.

There is no tarp big enough to cover the 3,500 acre farm, so for now it is just a matter of wait and see.

“It is a double-edged sword, but it’s not a deal breaker,” said Petrocco.