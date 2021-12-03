Brighton councilor resigns after being accused of driving drunk to council meeting

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Brighton city councilor accused of driving drunk to a council meeting then shutting his front door on an investigating officer has submitted his resignation.

The City of Brighton said Kris Jordinelli submitted his resignation for Ward 3 on Friday, effective immediately.

Jordinelli, 64, faces a count of misdemeanor driving under the influence in the Aug. 17 incident, when multiple people reported that the councilor showed up to city hall intoxicated.

Jordinelli claimed in a statement to FOX31 that the incident was medical in nature:

This case arises out of my suffering a serious medical event prior to a meeting and one of my political opponents trying to use that event now, several months after it occurred, to try and oust me from office. I am sad to see how low others have gone to try and get rid of me just because we may not agree on political issues. That is all I can say about the case at this time. I look forward to being vindicated of this baseless charge in court.

The City of Brighton said it will determine the next steps for filling the vacant Ward 3 council seat during a future city council meeting.