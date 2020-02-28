Brighton Boulevard under I-70 closed this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Brighton Boulevard under Interstate 70 will close from 10 p.m. Friday night through Monday at 5 a.m. as Colorado Department of Transportation crews demolish part of the existing I-70 bridge on the north side of the interstate.

The closure is part of the Central 70 project. The work is in preparation to lower I-70 between Brighton and Colorado Boulevards.

During the past year, the project team has been rebuilding the Brighton and I-70 interchange. The work has included lowering Brighton Boulevard several feet and realigning on and off ramps.

This weekend’s demolition is expected to exceed allowable noise limits so neighbors have been offered hotel and food vouchers to relocate for the weekend.

Brighton Boulevard at I-70 is scheduled to reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.