DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday morning, an at-home video caught a bright meteor that was part of the Orionids meteor shower.

The Orionids occur from Sept. 26 to Nov. 22, peaking on Oct. 21, when this video was captured. During the peak, it’s estimated that you can see approximately 23 meteors per hour in moonless skies, according to NASA Science.

The video was captured at 6:08 a.m. Saturday morning in Aurora near 225 and Iliff.

In the video, the meteor can be seen brightly streaking across the sky for a few seconds.

FOX31 Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Kylie Bearse explains that this video captures the meteor burning up in the atmosphere over Colorado.

The Orionids are known to be some of the brightest meteors, and they travel fast – about 148,000 mph, according to NASA. It’s often considered one of the most beautiful meteor showers.

While the peak has passed, there’s still a month left to potentially see the Orionids.

They are visible in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres after midnight until dawn.

NASA recommends lying flat on your back with your feet facing southeast if you are in the Northern Hemisphere or northeast if you are in the Southern Hemisphere.

Make sure you’re away from sources of light, as it will be harder to see the stars in the sky. After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adjust.

Be patient. It’s not peak season to see the shower anymore, but you still might be able to see some streaking across the sky until late November.