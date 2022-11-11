DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From a Bridgerton Experience to an International Gem and Jewelry show to Goatflix and Chill, there is something for everyone.
Weather-wise, it will be a cool, dry weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Here are 10 things to do in our state this weekend:
- Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show– Denver, Friday-Sunday
- The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience– Friday-Sunday
- 34th Annual Champagne Cascade Benefiting Make-A-Wish Colorado- Sunday
- Goatflix & Chill– The Nightmare Before Christmas- Sunday
- International Gem & Jewelry Show – Denver- Friday- Sunday
- Cat Fest Colorado 2022– Saturday- Denver
- Denver Heart Ball– Saturday
- Arapahoe Fairgrounds Festival– Saturday
- Butterfly Pavilion Monarch Magic– Now- Nov. 30
- Yuletide Bazaar– Parker- Saturday
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.