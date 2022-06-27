WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Much-needed bridge work along the segment of I-70 that spans over 32nd Avenue in Wheat Ridge will have an impact on traffic from the end of June through mid-July.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers about a series of overnight closures that start June 28. The area of 32nd Avenue under I-70 will be closed overnight, along with lane closures in both directions of I-70 until June 30.

CDOT will close those sections “on an intermittent basis” on weeknights from July 5 to July 15 to complete the work but should keep at least one lane open along I-70 during the work.

This is one of several improvements CDOT is making to the highly-trafficked mountain corridor over the summer.

CDOT recommends drivers trying to pass through 32nd Avenue in the area take Youngfield Street up to W 40th Avenue and come around along Clear Creek Drive to get around the closure.

Courtesy: CDOT

CDOT said the 32nd Avenue closure underneath the I-70 overpass will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. From June 28 to July 15. CDOT will shut down one or more lanes of I-70, depending on the workload for that night, to help crews finish the job safely.

You can always check road conditions at cotrip.org for the latest closures in Colorado.