BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Another ski area will be opening its slopes to the public for the 2022-23 season this week.

Breckenridge Ski Resort announced that thanks to Mother Nature dropping 14 inches of fresh snow and some productive snowmaking, the resort will open two days earlier than planned on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to kick off the winter season early this year thanks to cold temperatures and great progress on snowmaking at the resort,” said Jody Churich, vice president and chief operating officer at Breckenridge Ski Resort. “While Mother Nature has provided the temps, I want to give a huge shoutout to all of our resort employees for making this possible. We can’t wait to welcome back our Breck community to the mountain for the 2022-23 winter season. ”

According to the resort, on Opening Day skiers and riders will have access to 54 acres of terrain on Peak 8. The free BreckConnect Gondola will begin running at 8 a.m. Wednesday and provide access to the base of Peak 8.

Early birds who head to the resort on Wednesday and Thursday will be treated to free parking in the North and South Gondola lots before the paid parking begin on Friday.

Breckenridge Ski Resort will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with plans to operate into May.