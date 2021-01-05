Breckenridge man will spend 90 days in jail for stabbing co-worker

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Breckenridge man will serve 90 days in jail and faces a suspended five-year sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections for stabbing his restaurant co-worker last year at the Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge.

A Summit County court sentenced 39-year-old Carlton Findley on Monday. Findley pled guilty on Nov. 2, 2020, to the charge of second-degree assault committed against his Coppertop Bar & Café coworker.

The stabbing incident began when the two men were arguing in the kitchen of the restaurant. According to a media statement from the Summit County district attorney, the stabbing victim felt threatened when Findley approached him during the argument and hit Findley in the side of his face with a six pan and ran out of the kitchen.

Findley then grabbed a large kitchen knife and chased the victim outside on the bar/patio area, slashing with the knife and attacking the fleeing victim causing a laceration to his head.

The stabbing victim eventually got control of the knife, and he and some bystanders held Findley down until law enforcement arrived.

Both the victim and Findley were taken to the Summit County Medical Center for treatment, and Findley was later taken to the Summit County Jail.

“Although this level of violence is very rare amongst co-workers in Summit County, the Defendant will have some time to think about his actions and make amends to society in the coming months,” said Lisa Hunt, Senior Deputy District Attorney who was the lead prosecutor in this case, in the media statement.

In addition to the 90 days jail sentence, which begins March 5, and suspended DOC sentence, Findley is required to have three years of supervised probation and pay more than $2,200 in court costs and fees.