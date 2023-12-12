DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking to shred some powder, this Colorado mountain might be the best place to do it on a snowboard.

USAToday asked a panel of snowboard experts to compile a list of the best places to snowboard in the U.S. and Canada. Readers voted and picked the best 10 places to snowboard.

Here are the best places to snowboard across the U.S. and Canada:

Bald Mountain Ski Area – Pierce, Idaho Big White Ski Resort – Kelowna, British Columbia Lake Louise Ski Resort – Lake Louise, Alberta Northstar California Resort – Truckee, California Whistler Blackcomb – Whistler, British Columbia Palisades Tahoe – Olympic Valley, California Mammoth Mountain – Mammoth Lakes, California Jackson Hole Mountain Resort – Teton Village, Wyoming Revelstoke Mountain Resort – Revelstoke, British Columbia Breckenridge Ski Resort – Breckenridge, Colorado

Breckenridge Ski Resort was ranked as a top resort for snowboarders.

The mountain averages 355 inches of snow per year with 2,960 acres of skiable terrain. It’s filled with 187 trails, three terrain parks and 35 lifts.

While snowboarders may love it, the best doesn’t necessarily mean the easiest.

The terrain is only filled with 11% green trails and 31% blue trails. The rest is advanced or expert terrain with 24% of the trails being black diamonds and 34% of them being double black diamonds.

Breckenridge is about an hour and a half away from downtown Denver, and a day pass is usually just over $200.